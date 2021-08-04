Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$790.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

FRFHF opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $259.00 and a one year high of $480.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.16.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.