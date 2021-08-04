FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $569,760.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001993 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005895 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00079320 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.