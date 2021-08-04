Family Capital Trust Co Buys 102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $117.98. 168,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

