Family Capital Trust Co Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,699.11. 27,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

