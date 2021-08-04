Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Shares of FRT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 387,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

