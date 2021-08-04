FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.70. The company had a trading volume of 90,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.20 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.