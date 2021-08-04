Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

