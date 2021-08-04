Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.78.
Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
