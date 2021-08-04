Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FXPO opened at GBX 461.80 ($6.03) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,374.34.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

FXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

