Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FXPO opened at GBX 461.80 ($6.03) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,374.34.
In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
