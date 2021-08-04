Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

