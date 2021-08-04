FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $22,833,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.