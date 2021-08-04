Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,428 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.58. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

