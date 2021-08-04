Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $166.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,023,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $54,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $2,416,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $130.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of -343.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

