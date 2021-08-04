Fidelity National Information Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 785% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,887 call options.

NYSE FIS opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after buying an additional 502,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

