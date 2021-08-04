Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
