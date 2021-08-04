Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

