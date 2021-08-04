Financial Comparison: MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Tiptree 6.09% 11.60% 1.52%

This is a summary of current recommendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Tiptree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.40 $1.36 billion $2.09 7.49 Tiptree $810.30 million 0.39 -$29.16 million N/A N/A

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Summary

Tiptree beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers administration outsourcing, credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

