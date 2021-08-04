Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $16.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,222.78. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

