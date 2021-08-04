Financial Consulate Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $235.73. The stock had a trading volume of 118,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.