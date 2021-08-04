Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. 13,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,551. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.