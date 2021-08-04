Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $993.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,974. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $1,001.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.