Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 54 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.39. 250,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.