Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $413.16. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

