Financial Contrast: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) vs. Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 1 4 7 0 2.50

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -2.62% -5.73% -2.21% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 0.90 -$117.77 million N/A N/A Victrex $339.29 million 8.62 $69.15 million $0.96 35.21

Victrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Victrex beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components, including individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

