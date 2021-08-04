Financial Contrast: Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 9.95 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -13.00 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.77 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -44.39% N/A -60.76% Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.