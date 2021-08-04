Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

FTT traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 252,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,079. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

