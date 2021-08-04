Finning International’s (FTT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.06.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.99. 49,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,653. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.75. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

