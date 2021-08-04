First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Get First Bank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $252.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.