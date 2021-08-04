First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 19th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

