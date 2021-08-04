First Command Bank Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

