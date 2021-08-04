First Command Bank Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

