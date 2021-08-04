First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.26 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.