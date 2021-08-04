First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

