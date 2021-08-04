First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FIBK opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

