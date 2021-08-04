First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

