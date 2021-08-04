First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.68. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,614. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $202.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.