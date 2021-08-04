First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31.

