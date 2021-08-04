First United Bank Trust Buys 535 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

DHI opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

