First United Bank Trust Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned 0.17% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,312.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBF opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

