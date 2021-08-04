First United Bank Trust Has $265,000 Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.17% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

GBF stock opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.52.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

