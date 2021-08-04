First United Bank Trust Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.78. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.