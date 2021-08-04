First United Bank Trust Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

