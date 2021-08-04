First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 73.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

