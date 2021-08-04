First United Bank Trust Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

