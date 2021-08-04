First United Bank Trust Takes $206,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

