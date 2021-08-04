First United Bank Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

