FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

FE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. 40,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,908. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

