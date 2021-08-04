Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

