Five Point (FPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Point to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FPH opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

