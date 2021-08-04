Fiverr International (FVRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.23 and a beta of 2.00. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $99.39 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

