Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 1,587,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,020.0 days.

FGSGF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FGSGF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Flat Glass Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.