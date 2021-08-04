FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 712,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,494. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

